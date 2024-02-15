Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Hamid says there is no other clear motive for the attack at present.

PETALING JAYA: The p-hailing worker who set fire to an auxiliary police car and uploaded a video of the incident on social media did so to go viral, police said today.

“The suspect did the act to gain high viewership on the TikTok application by uploading a video of the incident through his mobile phone, in addition to showing himself being involved,” Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Hamid said, according to Bernama.

Fakhrudin confirmed that the 25-year-old man was arrested at a flat in Flora Damansara.

“The suspect has no previous conviction but tested positive for morphine during a urine test,” he said in a statement.

He said police seized several tools, including a sledgehammer.

“The police are still investigating the suspect’s motive,” he added.

Earlier today, FMT reported that an auxiliary police car was set ablaze with a Molotov cocktail near the Mutiara Damansara MRT station at about 1am.

“Satisfied that I got to burn a police car #polistakdekeje (or #thepolicehavenothingtodo),” he said in his posting.

Vulgarities directed at federal ministers were also seen spray-painted on the glass walls of a bus stop nearby.