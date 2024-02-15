Ipoh police say the father is alleged to have extorted the teacher to drop the case.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a teacher and a man who allegedly extorted him for sexually harassing his daughter at a school in Kampung Simee, Ipoh.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said the 59-year-old teacher was arrested yesterday after the 14-year-old girl lodged a report against him on Monday.

The girl’s father, a 50-year-old security guard, was also arrested following an earlier report lodged by the teacher.

Yahaya said an investigation found the teacher may have molested the girl on five occasions from December 2023 to January.

He said police were also investigating if the girl’s father had tried to extort the teacher to drop the case.

“The father met the man to resolve the case by asking for a sum of money,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

The teacher is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault.

Both men have been released on police bail.