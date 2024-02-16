Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the MP had contacted him to convey his concern over the activities of gangsters in his constituency.

PETALING JAYA: The comment by Julau MP Larry Sng on the “Wild Wild West” conditions in his constituency has prompted the home ministry to take stern action against gangsters involved in criminal activities there.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he was informed personally of the situation there by Sng.

“I have shared this matter with Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain,” Bernama reported him as saying after a function in Kuala Lumpur today.

Sng had earlier urged Bukit Aman to act against the “total disregard for law and order” in his constituency.

He claimed gangs had increased their presence there, selling drugs, contraband cigarettes and liquor, and were also promoting loan shark activities on Facebook.

Sng had previously also claimed that gangsters were promoting online gambling activities in the Pakan and Julau districts.

Saifuddin said the Julau police chief had also issued a statement about an arrest related to the matter.

“Let the process be completed by the police there and allegations of criminal elements will not escape the notice of the police,” he said.