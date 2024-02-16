Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad says the funds would also cover the cost of rebuilding the staff quarters and replacing medical equipment.

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah health department will apply for allocations for emergency procurement to rebuild the Tangkarason health clinic in Beluran, Sabah, which was razed by a fire yesterday.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the cost of replacing medical equipment destroyed in the blaze would also be included.

“The funding request under this emergency procurement will be submitted for immediate approval by the finance ministry,” he told FMT.

“In the meantime, the clinic’s operations will be temporarily relocated to the Tangkarason community hall, from February 19. Supplies of medicines, disposable equipment, and medical instruments have also been acquired.”

Yesterday, it was reported that the Tangkarason clinic, which serves 3,000 residents, was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived as it was 215km away from the nearest fire station.

The Malaysian Family Medicine Specialists Association has since organised a donation drive until March 15 for the clinic. The funds will later be channelled to the clinic through the Sabah health department.

Dzulkefly also said clinic staff have been provided temporary accommodation in nearby homestays following the destruction of their quarters.

To ensure the wellbeing of affected staff and their ability to continue serving, they will be provided with psychological first aid, he said.

The minister added that the Sabah health director and other top officers went to survey the site earlier today.