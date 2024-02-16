Abu Bakar Abdul stands accused of using his position to get his daughter a job at the company.

MELAKA: A former general manager at a state government subsidiary pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh sessions court here today to a charge of using his office for gratification by appointing his daughter to a position in the company.

Abu Bakar Abdul was alleged to have used his office during a job interview by appointing his daughter, Nurnadiah Abu Bakar, to the position of assistant human resources officer at Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd.

He was charged with committing the offence at the company at Lot 19B & 19C Zone B, Terminal Building, Melaka Sentral, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here, on Dec 27, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is the higher, upon conviction.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan set bail at RM10,000 and ordered Abu Bakar to surrender his passport to the court and report to his local MACC office once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while Zulfahmi Abu Bakar represented the accused.

The court set March 15 for further mention of the case.