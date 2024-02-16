Space scientist Mazlan Othman says the government needs to play a leading role in driving Malaysia’s presence in the industry.

PETALING JAYA: The government needs to increase investment in the national space technology programme to help drive it forward, according to pioneering astrophysicist Mazlan Othman.

“We’re not too far behind (the likes of Japan) in terms of space science because almost all the major universities in Malaysia have some kind of space curriculum.

“But I think where we are lacking most now is in space technology. That’s where the industry is,” she said.

Space technology is technology for use in outer space. It Includes space vehicles such as spacecraft, satellites, space stations and orbital launch vehicles; deep-space communication; in-space propulsion; and a wide variety of other technologies, including support infrastructure equipment, and procedures.

Malaysia’s first foray into space technology was 1996 with the deployment of communications satellites Measat 1 and Measat 2, which provided reliable telephone and data transmission services to all of Malaysia, plus direct-to-home television services.

These were followed by Tiungsat-1 in 2000, which had three missions: earth observations, scientific cosmic-ray energy deposition experimentation, and communications.

The launch of the Measat 3 range began in 2006, with the fourth satellite deployed into orbit in late June 2022.

Razaksat was launched in 2009 as an intended replacement for Tiungsat-1 but lasted barely a year in orbit.

The last government investment in satellite construction was for InnoSAT-2, launched in 2018.

Putrajaya provided the Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) about RM7.68 million in funding in 2018, plus a further RM62.1 million in 2019 to develop remote sensing capabilities.

In the 2024 budget announced last October, a total of RM10 million was allocated for several technology sectors, including Mysa’s aerospace division.

In recent years, the government implemented the National Space Policy 2030 and Malaysian Space Board Act 2022 to regulate national space activities and enhance the country’s economy, security, and global position.

Despite this, Mazlan said, the government could do more to develop the industry, such as commissioning more satellites to be built.

“If we don’t commission (more) satellites and the government is not providing any incentives, they (the private sector) won’t come in and invest either,” she said.

While the private sector is commonly perceived to drive the space industry, government involvement is crucial due to the costs involved and regulatory complications.

She said successful space programmes in countries such as India, China, and Japan serve as examples of initiatives primarily led by their respective governments.

“There’s no country in the world right now that is purely private sector driven,” she said.

Mazlan also said the younger generation is becoming more exposed to space technology, with emerging startups in the space sector showing potential to move the industry forward.

She urged the government to take the example of Singapore which, in 2022, gave a S$150 million (RM532 million) grant for entrepreneurs in the space sector.

“The government has to somehow lead the way to make things easier for the private sector to invest in the industry.

“We’re trying to do that now but we have only just started,” she said.