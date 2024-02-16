The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to the six charges against him, including issuing death threats against his family.

PETALING JAYA: A labourer was charged in the Melaka sessions court with raping his 15-year-old daughter, sexually assaulting her, slashing his wife with a parang and issuing death threats last year.

According to a report by Malay-language daily Kosmo, the 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to all six charges read out to him by the court interpreter before judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman.

The rape charge is punishable under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code with imprisonment ranging from eight to 30 years, and at least 10 strokes of the rotan on conviction.

He was also charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexually assaulting the girl, punishable with imprisonment of not less than 20 years and whipping.

In the same proceedings, the man was charged with slashing his 36-year-old wife with a parang, injuring her left arm.

If convicted, he faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326(a) of the same code.

He also faces two charges of criminally threatening both victims, as well as his 18-year-old son. He was also charged with forcing them to tie up the boy to scare them into trying to kill his pregnant daughter’s child.

The charges are under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, punishable with seven years’ imprisonment and a fine, or both if convicted.

All six of the offences were allegedly committed at a house in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, between June and October last year.

The prosecution, led by deputy public prosecutor Rashidah Baharom, offered no bail as the victims are the accused’s wife and two children.

The court set March 18 for re-mention of the case and the appointment of lawyers.