Blackshape Aircraft says the light aircraft was ‘taken into the air, in flagrant and patent violation’ of the grounding order.

PETALING JAYA: The light aircraft that crashed in Kapar, Klang, on Tuesday was reportedly under a “no-fly order” issued by the plane’s Italian manufacturer.

The Blackshape Aircraft company, based in Bari, said the aircraft, a two-seater BK160 Gabriel, was supposed to have been grounded, the New Straits Times reported, quoting a statement from the manufacturer.

“This absolute no-fly order originated from the impossibility of verifying the condition of use and maintenance of the aircraft. The aircraft was taken into the air, in flagrant and patent violation of a ‘grounding’ order,” the statement said.

The manufacturer said multiple reminders had been sent to distributors concerning the order.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said the light aircraft operated by Air Adventure Flying Club departed Subang airport for a recreational flight at 1.28pm. It last made contact with air traffic control at 1.35pm, and no distress calls were received before it crashed.

According to the flight manifest, the victims were pilot Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42.

Blackshape expressed its condolences to the next of kin of the victims.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has said a preliminary report on the crash will be released in 30 days, and a full report after 12 months.

The Gabriel aircraft is a light trainer with an all-carbon fibre body, fitted with tandem seats and retractable landing gear. With an engine rated at 160hp, it is capable of a top speed of about 160 knots.