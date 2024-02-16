Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urges villagers to inform police if they see them coming out from the forest in search of food.

PETALING JAYA: Police have called off the search for the remaining undocumented migrants who fled from the Bidor temporary immigration depot in Perak on Feb 1.

Search operations in the forest area and roadblocks had stopped, Bernama quoted home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying.

“We know that these immigrants will eventually come out of the forest area and go to suraus or enter villages to ask for food.

“Villagers who see them must immediately report them to the authorities,” he said after a working visit to the central brigade of the General Operations Force in Cheras today.

On Feb 1, a total of 131 detainees escaped from the male block of the depot.

Of the total, 101 have been recaptured while two died after being involved in accidents while attempting to cross the North-South Expressway.

Saifuddin admitted that there were shortcomings in using former National Service Training Programme (PLKN) sites as immigration depots.

He said a decision on this will be taken soon.

Saifuddin said those rearrested after their escape from the Bidor depot have been placed at other locations.

“In addition, investigations are ongoing to find the mastermind behind the breakout,” he said.