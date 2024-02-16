Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it would be more constructive for ‘certain parties’ to engage with the committee than attack the government.

PETALING JAYA: Political parties are welcome to give their views to the special committee formed to study the competency of state assemblies to enact shariah laws, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the committee will examine all views before proceeding to the next stage, where it will present its findings to the Conference of Rulers, Bernama reported.

“Yesterday, (former chief justice) Zaki Azmi gave a preliminary briefing before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. In a previous meeting, I also agreed that the committee should meet anyone, from any state or (political) party. Hold discussions and be open to their views,” he added.

Anwar called on “certain parties” attacking the government over the Federal Court’s decision on the Kelantan shariah enactment to participate in the special committee’s engagements, describing the latter as being more constructive.

“Once we have an agreement, we’ll bring it to the Cabinet and present it to the Conference of Rulers. If it is consented, we enact it in Parliament, ask our Malay friends (MPs) for support, amend, and improve the quality of the shariah courts, that should be the way,” he said.

In August, Sultan Sharafuddin, who chairs the national council for Islamic affairs, ordered a special committee to be formed. The ruler cited the number of cases under the jurisdiction of shariah courts being challenged in the Federal Court.

Zaki was appointed to lead the committee on Dec 5, with others on the panel including former Federal Court judge Zawawi Salleh; Selangor Islamic religious council member Salehuddin Saidin; and chief shariah judge of the Melaka shariah court Nadzri Abdul Rahman.

Last week, the Federal Court struck down 16 provisions of a Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment on grounds they were unconstitutional.

Announcing the 8-1 majority decision, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said the state assembly had no power to pass the provisions as part of the enactment as the offences in question are covered under federal law.

While the decision was strongly criticised by opposition leaders, Sultan Sharafuddin urged all parties to respect the Federal Court’s decision. He also urged all stakeholders to assist the special committee with “knowledgeable, thoughtful and practical recommendations”.