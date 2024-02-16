Former Universiti Teknologi Mara student Farah Azuin Abdul Razak wants a speedy end to her ordeal after three years of waiting.

PETALING JAYA: A former Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student is hopeful that the truth will finally come out when her sexual harassment case against her former lecturer is heard next month.

Two years ago, the story of Farah Azuin Abdul Razak’s predicament went viral on social media when the management and business diploma graduate revealed that she was sexually harassed by her lecturer in 2021.

“I am happy but also feel afraid when I think of what the court will decide. I have done my best.

“I hope that the hearing will proceed quickly and end in my favour and that of the other victims, because I have already waited for three years,” the 25-year-old told FMT.

On Sept 29, 2022, FMT reported the story of Farah, who was asked by her then lecturer to answer a survey filled with lewd questions.

On the same day, UiTM was reported to have terminated the lecturer’s services, effective immediately.

Farah and her family were further harassed when her former lecturer tracked her back to her hometown and offered RM20,000 for the case to be closed.

“It is rather sad because UiTM did not contact me at all throughout my ordeal and after it was reported too. I have been traumatised.

“I received a lot of support but some people criticised me. They said that I made too much of the issue, or that at least, I wasn’t raped,” she said, adding that she was sometimes afraid of leaving her home for fear of meeting her former lecturer.

Farah, who has since gotten married, said that the incident caused her to hate her own name.

“I hated my name, Farah, because the lecturer kept on repeating it. He, or anyone who behaves like him, does not deserve to be an educator.

“To my juniors who have had the same experience, don’t be afraid to speak up. Many people will support and help you,” she added.

The case’s investigating officer has confirmed with FMT that the case will be heard under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insult to a person’s modesty.