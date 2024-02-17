At the party’s extraordinary meeting, reporters saw what appeared to be a stack of forms bearing the Progressive Democratic Party logo.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Sarawak Bersatu held an extraordinary delegates conference in Sibu today, reportedly for a resolution to dissolve the party to be tabled and discussed by delegates.

Party president Wong Soon Koh attended the closed-door meeting, joined by his deputy Johnical Rayong Ngipa, secretary-general Baru Bian, and around 400 PSB delegates.

The meeting started at 3pm and went on for two hours, Bernama reported. When approached by reporters, Wong declined to answer queries on the outcome of the meeting and whether the resolution was tabled.

However, reporters sighted what appeared to be a stack of forms bearing the logo of the Progressive Democratic Party. During a group picture between PSB leaders and delegates, a member at the rear chanted “Long live PDP”.

Talk of PSB’s dissolution to make way for a merger with Tiong King Sing’s PDP has been rife since last year, with Rayong saying in December that his party would be dissolved before Chinese New Year.

Rayong said Wong told him that they had been given the “green light” to join PDP.

However, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Abang Johari Openg said the “green light” did not come from the ruling state coalition and that the matter was between PSB and PDP.