Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia responds to manufacturer’s claim that the aircraft had been issued with an ‘absolute no-fly order’.

PETALING JAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said it did not receive any directive from the manufacturer that the light aircraft that crashed in Kapar, Klang, on Tuesday, should be grounded.

CAAM was responding to a report yesterday, in which the Italian-based manufacturer, Blackshape Aircraft, said the two-seater BK160 Gabriel was under an “absolute no-fly order” as its condition and maintenance could not be verified.

Blackshape told New Straits Times (NST) that multiple reminders had been sent to distributors concerning the order.

However, CAAM CEO Norazman Mahmud today stressed that the transport ministry had deemed the aircraft fit to fly on the day of the crash, which killed the pilot and co-pilot.

Norazman was quoted by NST as saying that the aircraft owners had provided CAAM with the necessary documentation, including a valid certificate of registration, certificate of airworthiness, and flying licence.

“The approval was granted based on the valid documents,” he said.

“If a grounding order stemmed from commercial agreements between the manufacturer and distributor, there was no obligation to inform authorities.

“However, if it was for safety reasons, then yes, manufacturers would be obliged to inform civil aviation authorities as they are responsible for the approval of the design and manufacturing of the aircraft,” he said.

Norazman also said that in cases of safety-related grounding, manufacturers should inform the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, which would then issue instructions to all countries.

On Tuesday, CAAM said the light aircraft operated by Air Adventure Flying Club departed Subang airport for a recreational flight at 1.28pm. It last made contact with air traffic control at 1.35pm, and no distress calls were received before it crashed.

Pilot Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, were killed in the crash. A preliminary report on the crash is expected to be released in 30 days and a full report in 12 months.