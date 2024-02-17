Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad says 18 workers were ‘exposed to ammonia gas’ during the incident.

CYBERJAYA: The workers who were rushed to hospital after an ammonia gas leak at a factory in Shah Alam yesterday are in stable condition.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 18 workers who were “exposed to ammonia gas” were sent to three different hospitals for treatment.

He said 10 are being treated at Hospital Shah Alam, five at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, and three at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“None of the workers are in the intensive care unit,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 10 workers were sent to Hospital Shah Alam after an ammonia gas leak at a factory in Perindustrian Bukit Raja, Section 7.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said firefighters responding to an emergency call found ammonia gas leaking from a gas storage tank valve.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly also announced that the Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM), a grouping of 16 insurance companies, will be donating 100,000 doses of human papillomaviruses (HPV) vaccines to the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM)

“This is a significant contribution that will aid in the HPV vaccination programme nationwide by NCSM,” Dzulkefly said.

NCSM launched a nationwide programme called “Leaving No One Behind: Eradicating Cervical Cancer” last November.

Dzulkefly said the programme complements the health ministry’s existing HPV vaccination programme.

