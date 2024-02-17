The man died at the scene while his 11-month-old daughter died while being treated at the hospital.

IPOH: A father and his 11-month-old daughter have died in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Kuala Kangsar near Klebang Restu here early this morning.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said the 20-year-old father was driving a Proton Saga when the car, which was coming off a junction to cross the road, collided with a Mercedes Benz headed from Sungai Siput to Ipoh.

The man died at the scene while his daughter died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The impact caused the Proton Saga to lose control and hit a Perodua Alza that was heading towards Klebang Restu,” he said in a statement. The drivers of the other two cars were not injured.

He urged witnesses to contact the investigating officer, Shahrul Rizwan Wan Ali, at 013-6218531 or the nearest police station.