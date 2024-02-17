Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the amount of funds raised and distributed by charitable organisations should be made public for the sake of transparency.

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need for transparency in managing funds raised for charity in the country, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said charitable organisations must adhere to existing regulations when raising funds to ensure they are channelled to the target groups.

He said the government always prioritises managing finances with good governance to prevent funds from being misused by irresponsible parties.

He said charity funds should go through the proper channels, while the amount raised and distributed should be made public for transparency’s sake.

“That’s why we have to be meticulous in governance. There should be rules (for example) in collecting donations to build tahfiz schools; otherwise, after collecting, the money is used to repair houses (instead),” he said.