Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu says nothing has been finalised on any new category or price control for rice.

PETALING JAYA: The government has not made any decision on introducing the “Madani white rice” category for consumers, says Mohamad Sabu.

The agriculture and food security minister clarified that a recent statement by National Action Council on Cost of Living’s (Naccol) food prices committee chairman Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal on the issue was “just his suggestion”.

On Wednesday, Syed Hussin announced that the government will introduce the “Madani white rice” priced at RM30 for a 10kg sack from March 1 and that it will be the sole category of white rice in the country, replacing the local white rice and imported white rice categories.

At a press conference, he said the price of a 5kg sack of “Madani white rice” will be set at RM15.50 while a 1kg bag of rice will be priced at RM3.50.

Syed Hussin added that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had approved the introduction of the “Madani white rice” category.

However, Mohamad said nothing has been finalised on the issue.

“At this point of time, there has been no decision on his (Syed Hussin) suggestion to create only one category of white rice called ‘Madani white rice’,” he said in a statement.

“The agriculture and food security ministry also agrees with the prime minister’s comment that the matter will be discussed at Naccol’s meeting next week.”

Mohamad added that any announcement will only be made by the Cabinet and it will be subject to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).

Yesterday, Anwar said the price control on rice will be one of the main topics on the agenda of the Naccol meeting, which he will be chairing.