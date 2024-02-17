Energy transition and water transformation minister Fadillah Yusof says it is keen on technology transfer from Europe.

SANTUBONG: Malaysia has expressed its commitment to collaborate with the European Union (EU), particularly on technology transfer for energy transition and water security in the nation, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

As Malaysia is on track to achieve zero net emissions by 2050, Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, said the ministry is keen to cooperate with the EU in the research and development (R&D) field that could boost the country’s initiative.

“This is another area that we need to focus on as the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) has asked me to look into how we can collaborate globally, particularly on new technologies and systems to help reduce carbon emissions in the country.

“This is a new challenge, so I believe R&D is another area that we need to work on, pertaining to energy transition, carbon initiatives and so on,” he said at a meeting with EU delegates here.

Meanwhile, EU ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas said the EU will work with Sarawak and the federal government to find solutions on connectivity and digitalisation areas to accelerate the green and energy transition in Malaysia.

“We will be coming back for the hydrogen conference in June. We will be visiting Sarawak a few times and we are convinced that this is the start of a collaboration between the EU and Sarawak as well as Malaysia,” he said.

Sarawak is set to host the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from June 11 to 13.