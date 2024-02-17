Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil says the Cabinet has yet to discuss the ‘suggestion’ from Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

PETALING JAYA: Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil denies the government made a U-turn on the introduction of the “Madani white rice” category for consumers.

On Wednesday, the National Action Council on Cost of Living’s (Naccol) food prices committee chairman, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, said the government will introduce the “Madani white rice” priced at RM30 for a 10kg bag from March 1.

He added that it will be the sole category of white rice available in the country, replacing the local white rice and imported white rice categories.

Fahmi said Syed Hussin’s announcement was merely a “suggestion” and added that the Cabinet had yet to decide on it.

“At this time, the Cabinet has not discussed the issue. So, it is not a U-turn,” the communications minister said.

“However, Syed Hussin’s statement is well-intentioned as he wants to help reduce the price of goods.”

Fahmi said meetings will be held with the relevant stakeholders, including producers, retailers, and grocers before moving forward with the “Madani white rice” proposal.

The Lembah Pantai MP was speaking to reporters after an event at the Al-Khadijah Mosque in Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur, earlier today.

Earlier today, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said any announcement on the matter will only be made by the Cabinet and will be subject to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the price control on rice will be one of the main topics on the agenda at next week’s Naccol meeting, which he will be chairing.