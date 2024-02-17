Sabah health director Dr Asits Sanna said government contributions had been handed to two staff members whose quarters were damaged in the fire.

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah health department has distanced itself from a campaign by a doctors’ association to collect donations for the Tangkarason health clinic and quarters in Sabah that were destroyed by fire on Thursday morning.

State health director Dr Asits Sanna said the department was aware of the campaign, which was announced by the Malaysian Family Medicine Specialists Association (FMSA).

”The campaign was not under a directive from the department or initiated by the department,” he said in a statement here today, Bernama reported.

The association said yesterday the donation drive will continue until March 15, and the money would be channelled to the clinic through the Sabah health department.

“The designated representative at the clinic will ensure the funds are utilised prudently for the clinic, including acquiring basic equipment such as chairs, fans and medical devices. The funds may also be used for the staff’s welfare, as some were displaced due to the damaged quarters,” FMSA president Dr Nor Hazlin Talib told FMT.

Asits said the health department and the federal health ministry would ensure the welfare of its staff affected by the fire.

Contributions had been handed to two staff members whose quarters were damaged in the fire.

Those affected have been placed at a nearby homestay and received psychological first aid, he said.