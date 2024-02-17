Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says his ministry will study a memorandum submitted by a group of p-hailing drivers.

PETALING JAYA: Grab will be asked to explain its decision to reduce p-hailing riders’ base fares, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Yesterday, a group of more than 40 p-hailing riders from Grab submitted a memorandum to the transport ministry highlighting their concerns about the lower payment rates they have been receiving.

Speaking to reporters at the reopening of the LRT route between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations today, Loke said his ministry will study the memorandum and discuss it with other ministries.

“We will also ask Grab to explain the reasons (for changing the base fares),” Harian Metro quoted him as saying.

The memorandum was received by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general, Fuad Hamid.

A representative of the p-hailing riders, Adie Ali, told Bernama they hoped Grab would reinstate the previous base fare of RM5 per delivery compared to the current rate of RM4 to RM4.50.

He also urged Grab to improve its policy on the return of cash for cancelled payments as the current waiting period was too long.

Last month, another group representing p-hailing riders called for government intervention following Grab’s move to revamp its earnings framework, describing it as hastily done and without proper engagement with riders.

In a statement, Persatuan Perpaduan Rakan Penghantar Malaysia urged Grab to immediately restore the previous earnings framework, saying the new rates were low and calculations were unclear.

Grab has defended its revamped delivery fee and bonus framework amid calls for riders to boycott the ride-hailing and food delivery company.

It said the revamped earnings framework, which came into effect yesterday, “benefits our most active delivery partners”.

It also said it would ensure that bookings which require more time and effort were “more fairly compensated”.