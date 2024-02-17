A viral video shows a woman being dragged by her hair into a swimming pool. Police said the woman decided not to take further action against her boyfriend.

PETALING JAYA: A woman seen being dragged by her hair into a swimming pool by her boyfriend has decided against taking further action after initially lodging a complaint, police said.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the woman had dropped the report and no further investigation would be held.

He said police had investigated a viral video clip posted online which showed a couple in a heated discussion by a swimming pool before the man violently dragged the woman by her hair into the pool.

“Our investigations found that the incident happened at the swimming pool of the D’Latour Condominium in Bandar Sunway at around 3pm on Feb 15,” Wan Azlan said in a statement. He said the pair were both foreigners.

He added that the woman did not sustain any injuries and she declined to accept medical treatment.

However, he said the police take such incidents seriously, and urged those with information on similar cases to contact the police. Their identities will be kept anonymous, he added.