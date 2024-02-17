Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says the 6 MPs who switched support to Anwar Ibrahim could still face disciplinary action because of their active party memberships.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has warned six “rebel” Bersatu MPs they could still face disciplinary action after the party amends its constitution to vacate the seats of defectors.

Wan Fayhsal said the six MPs, who had declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, would still be subject to disciplinary action as they remain party members despite switching allegiance.

A special general assembly to be convened on March 2 is expected to discuss methods to vacate the seats of defectors. “It will make it easier for us to vacate those seats,” Berita Harian quoted Wan Fayhsal as saying.

His remarks came in response to the claim by one of the six, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, that the constitutional amendment would not affect those who have voiced their support for Anwar.

“As far as I know, the constitutional amendment that Bersatu is set to make will not affect the MPs because the amendment is being made after we voiced support for the prime minister,” Azizi told Malaysiakini.

Azizi was elected on a Bersatu ticket at the 2022 general election. He pledged support for Anwar in November last year. The other five MPs who did the same are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

Bersatu’s information chief Razali Idris had said that the special general assembly would hopefully “end the history of the six”.

The two-hour meeting will be convened at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam on next Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.