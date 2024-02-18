Johor police chief M Kumar says the detainees comprise 152 women and 32 men, aged between 21 and 64.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 184 individuals for various offences in raids under Ops Noda Khas and Ops Hibur, carried out statewide between midnight and 5am today.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the operations involved 23 senior officers and 114 personnel from the state criminal investigation department (CID) and narcotics CID.

He said those datained comprised 152 women and 32 men, aged between 21 and 64. Of the total, 162 were foreigners and 22 Malaysians, with one being on the police wanted list.

“The raids targeted premises suspected of carrying out unlicenced entertainment activities, providing foreign maid services and drugs.

“We also seized various entertainment equipment such as DVD players, amplifiers, laptops, speakers, microphones and cash, believed to be business proceeds,” he said in a statement.

According to Kumar, all 22 Malaysians arrested will be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while the 162 foreigners will be remanded under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 6 (2) and Section 11 (2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1998,” he said.