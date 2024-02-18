The PAS secretary-general, a lawyer, says he would say it’s a ‘black Monday’ or ‘black Tuesday’ whenever he loses a court case.

PETALING JAYA: The PAS secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, says his “Black Friday” remark about the Federal Court’s decision on Kelantan shariah laws was a normal response as a lawyer to losing a court case.

“When I lose a case, I say ‘this is a black Monday’, or ‘black Tuesday’. It is black for my client,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying at a meeting with the Chinese-language media in Kuala Lumpur.

His controversial remark was made after the Federal Court on Feb 9 struck down 16 provisions in Kelantan’s shariah criminal code as unconstitutional.

Takiyuddin came under fire after he said the decision was a “Black Friday” for shariah law, and a dark day in history for Muslims in Malaysia.

At today’s meeting, Takiyuddin was quoted as saying “this is black for us because our law in Kelantan was declared unconstitutional and invalid”. He added: “So what more can I say? If I say ‘it’s nothing’, that is not a reasonable person’s (response).”

Last week, the Sisters In Islam organisation said his remark was misleading and detrimental to the nation, while Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor urged everyone to respect the Federal Court’s decision.

“Some have even described the Federal Court’s decision as a ‘Black Friday’ for shariah law in the country. I do not wish to add to that polemic,” the sultan said last week.