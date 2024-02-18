The party’s Selangor deputy chief Shafie Ngah calls for speedy police investigations so that the culprits can be charged in court.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor PAS has condemned the death threats made against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid, whose legal challenge led to 16 provisions of Kelantan’s shariah criminal code enactment being declared unconstitutional.

Selangor PAS deputy chief Shafie Ngah said the state chapter was seriously concerned about the threats. He called for speedy police investigations so that the culprits can be charged in court.

“The death threats to Nik Elin, if proven, are an extreme act which contradicts Islamic morals and ethics, as well as the law, even if it was in the name of defending shariah laws. Selangor PAS strongly condemns such actions,” said Shafie, who is the assemblyman for Sungai Ramal.

He said in a statement that while PAS had objected to Nik Elin’s constitutional challenge, the Islamic party had only done so in a peaceful manner “without disturbing public peace”.

Police have received three reports and subsequently opened three investigation papers after Nik Elin confirmed receiving several death threats after the Federal Court struck down 16 provisions in the Kelantan shariah enactment as being in violation of the Federal Constitution.

Nik Elin and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman, had challenged 18 provisions in the enactment, but withdrew their objection to two provisions.