The veterinary services department calls for the pigs to be moved to the slaughterhouse, with further legal action to follow, says state executive councillor.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An unlicensed pig farm in Sungai Lembu village here has been ordered to shut down immediately after it was suspected of releasing farm waste, causing pollution in Sungai Kulim and Sungai Air Merah in Kedah.

State executive councillor Fahmi Zainol said the veterinary services department found the farm to be operating without a valid licence. Further legal action would be taken against the farm owner in addition to issuing a compound notice.

“The owner was ordered to vacate the premises and arrange for the pigs to be moved to the slaughterhouse,” he said today.

Fahmi said the transfer would have to be done in stages as there was a substantial number of livestock on the farm.

Earlier today, the environment department in Kedah said Sungai Kulim and Air Merah in Seberang Perai Tengah were polluted with suspected pig farm waste discharge from a farm in Sungai Lembu village.

Kedah environmental director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said several ponds were found releasing effluents into Sungai Air Merah which flows into Sungai Kulim. The farm area is about 3km from the confluence of the two rivers.

Zakiah said the Toh Allang water treatment plant in Sungai Kulim, which supplies water to Penang, is located about 7km from where Sungai Kulim and Sungai Air Merah merge.

Penang environmental director Norazizi Adinan said samples from five locations had been taken for testing and follow-up action. He added that legal action would be taken if the complaints were substantiated.

However, Norazizi said the department’s role is limited as it does not have jurisdiction over the farm.