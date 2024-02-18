The Kedah menteri besar says Selangor’s progress is only thanks to its proximity to Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor claims that the state would be tops for foreign investment if Kuala Lumpur and Selangor did not exist.

“Those places have already progressed and Selangor’s progress is because of Kuala Lumpur. Without those two, Kedah would be number one in terms of investment,” he said while speaking to the state’s civil servants in Alor Setar today.

Sanusi said Kedah’s “good environment” was a key reason foreign firms chose to invest there. “Our people are kind and our place is blessed and graced by God. That’s why fortune comes pouring in. So let’s maintain this environment.”

He said there was a need for greater urgency and efficiency so that land transactions do not take too much time, in order to attract foreign investors to Kedah.

He added that the landscape of foreign direct investment was partly influenced by the competition between China and the US, leading Chinese investors to diversify their manufacturing locations to countries outside China.

“Countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar have been considered, but Malaysia emerges as the most favourable destination among them,” he said.