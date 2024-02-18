Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says the party needs to put its trust in a credible, young leadership team.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says new leaders might take over the party’s administration in the next one or two years.

Stressing that the party must start placing its trust in credible young leaders to lead it forward, the former prime minister said such leadership transitions will take place democratically at the party’s elections as required by its constitution.

“Many say that if someone else takes over (the Bersatu presidency), it won’t be the same,” Muhyiddin told Sinar Harian.

“That may be true, but if we don’t have credible young leaders in the party, then we will have a hard time.

“I can’t stay for long, and I think it’s time for a new leadership team to take over. I think within a year or two,” added the Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Bersatu is expected to hold elections for its Supreme Council and division leaders this year after having postponed them for 18 months, with the posts for president and deputy president being the “hot seats”.

During Bersatu’s annual general meeting last November, Muhyiddin announced that he would not defend his presidency at the upcoming party elections, a decision which was unanimously rejected by its Supreme Council.

The Pagoh MP reversed his decision a day later after stating that he was convinced by his wife not to “disappoint the members who need him”.

So far, there are no clear signs that Muhyiddin will be challenged for the presidency.

Bersatu’s president is likely to be the PN prime ministerial candidate in the next general election (GE16).

FMT previously reported that Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu chose to remain silent about his plans for the party’s elections.

Previously, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin was mentioned as one of the main candidates to fill Muhyiddin’s shoes if Muhyiddin decided not to contest the upcoming elections.

However, a party source said Hamzah is not eligible to contest for any of the top five posts as Bersatu’s constitution stipulates that only those who have been Supreme Council members for at least two terms are allowed to contest for the top five posts.

The source said Hamzah is in his first full term as a Supreme Council member, referring to the Larut MP’s appointment as secretary-general on March 26, 2020, before he retained the post four months later in the party elections.