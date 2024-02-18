Muda agricultural agency says the second padi harvest won’t be affected by the current hot and dry season.

PETALING JAYA: Padi planting in Kedah for the second season is almost complete, and will not be affected by the current hot and dry weather, says the Muda Agricultural Development Authority.

It said water levels at key reservoirs in Kedah are sufficient to meet irrigation demands for the second padi harvest, with 80% of the planted area already flowering, and 38% of the crop already mature in 38,282 hectares.

More than 12% of the padi fields, totalling 12,208 hectares, have already been harvested, the agency said in a statement, Bernama reported.

It said water reservoirs at the Pedu, Muda, and Ahning dams were at comfortable levels ranging from 71% to 93%.

Although lower rainfall of 12mm was recorded in the Muda development area, compared to the 20-year average of 47mm, the agency said it was optimistic that cropping activities could be completed by the end of March.

The Muda area is Kedah’s rice bowl, covering an area of 100,000 hectares and represents 23% of national rice cultivation area and almost 40% of national rice production.