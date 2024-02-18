Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg says GPS’s policies must be adjusted with a view to the future.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg has called on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition to groom more young leaders to ensure Sarawak is the “strongest state in Malaysia for the next 50 years”.

In a Borneo Post report, the GPS chairman pointed out that the coalition needs to fine-tune its policies given the younger generation’s different aspirations.

“Now is the digital era, now is not the era of crude oil, but the renewal energy era,” he said at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year celebration and 65th anniversary dinner in Sibu last night.

“Meaning, we must lay the foundation for the young with our policies now. Our party’s policies must be adjusted with a view to the future. We want to train the young, and they are going to lead Sarawak.

“Sarawak must be the strongest state in Malaysia for the next 50 years,” he said to thunderous applause.

In his speech, he also told GPS leaders to place more emphasis on the green economy and renewable energy, noting how banks are now incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into loan applications.

Stating that global industries are placing an increasing importance on ESG, Abang Johari stressed that Sawarak must follow suit if it is to have a sustainable economy.

Sarawak achieved a record-setting RM13.1 billion in revenue in 2023. It set its previous record of RM11.9 billion in 2022.

The state is focused on the development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power in its bid to achieve a net-zero target by 2050.

Deputy Sarawak premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan previously said the state has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed to provide clean and sustainable energy.

He said the state will encourage the development of new technologies and solutions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable practices.