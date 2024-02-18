The former university vice-chancellor was acquitted by the Court of Appeal on Thursday of a charge of including his son for a job interview 10 years ago.

IPOH: Former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris vice-chancellor Zakaria Kasa, 67, died today of heart disease, three days after being acquitted of a charge of abuse of power.

Zakaria’s son Fauzi, 34, said his father breathed his last while surrounded by family members at the Slim River Hospital at about 12.30pm today.

“My father had been battling heart disease for several years. After the court case on Thursday, he returned to Tanjung Malim, but on Friday, he fell unconscious and was admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Zakaria’s remains were taken to UPSI’s Al-Mursyidin Mosque for final funeral rites and then to his hometown in Kodiang Lama, Kedah, for burial tonight.

The late professor, who served at the university from 2007 to 2018, is survived by his wife and six children.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Zakaria of abusing his power by including his son’s name in a list of job interviewees at the university 10 years ago.