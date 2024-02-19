The prime minister says the proposal aims rather to curb cartel interference in rice industry.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rubbished talk that the proposed production of “Madani white rice” would support cartel activities mixing local and imported rice.

Bernama reported him as saying the move was aimed rather at curbing cartel interference in the rice industry.

Anwar said no decision had been made yet on the issue, which will be discussed in detail at the upcoming national action council on cost of living (Naccol) meeting.

“We are cutting out cartel intervention. We will discuss this with Naccol. No decision (yet),” he told reporters briefly after the launch of Maybank’s myimpact SME Hub programme at Menara Maybank.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, was responding to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who urged the prime minister not to allow the proposal by Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, claiming it will support cartel activities.

Last Wednesday, Syed Hussin, who chairs Naccol’s food prices and cost of living committee, proposed that Madani white rice be made the sole category of white rice in Malaysia from March 1, for sale at RM30 per 10kg bag, RM15.50 for 5kg and RM3.50 for 1kg.