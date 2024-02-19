The MCA president says the cost of providing proper tertiary education is a major concern for parents.

KUALA LUMPUR: The decline in the birth rate of the Chinese community is a global trend and not limited to Malaysia, says MCA president Wee Ka Siong.

He said the number of children per family had been been declining over the years.

Most young parents nowadays only have one to two children, he added.

The former transport minister said the cost of tertiary education was one of the main concerns of these parents.

Wee said during the time of his parents, couples had more than 10 children but times have changed.

“I think most Chinese parents want to save money for their children’s future education. When you calculate the cost, you don’t really want to have more children,” Wee said.

He said this decline in the birth rate cuts across all ethnicities.

He was speaking to reporters at the launch of the Dato’ Teng Aik Guan Centre for Early Childhood Education (CECE) at the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology here.

On Tuesday, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin raised concerns over whether Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC) could survive in the future due to the declining birth rate in the community.

He said only 40,000 Chinese babies were born in 2022, making up less than 10% of the total 423,124 Malaysian babies born that year.

Wee said the number of children a couple decides to have is a personal matter and this does not require government intervention.

“It is very personal. The government cannot say you need to produce more babies.

“You have to face up to life’s challenges and provide your children with quality education. As a parent, you have to think twice (before having more children),” he said.