Couple next door, who have not seen their son for 10 years, say the motive is to put pressure on them.

PETALING JAYA: Loan sharks have allegedly torched the car of a couple’s neighbour, after the couple refused to pay them S$7,800 (RM27,740) for a loan taken out by their son, who they have cut contact with for 10 years.

“The loan sharks set fire to our neighbour’s car to pressure us,” Harian Metro reported the husband, a 62-year-old welder who only wanted to be known as Lau, as saying.

Lau said his neighbour, a furniture maker at Taman Desa Cemerlang in Johor Bahru, informed him that his car had been torched by a Molotov cocktail at 4.10am.

He said his neighbour had received a note, believed to be about Lau’s son, Liang, who is now on the run in Singapore from the loan sharks.

“What has happened is out of our control. We have not met Liang for 10 years due to disagreements.

“The incident has disturbed the peace of our neighbours, who are worried for their safety. We hope that Liang will step forward to resolve the issue,” he said, after making a complaint to Jalex Lee, the personal assistant of Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah.

Seri Alam police chief Sohaimi Ishak confirmed receiving a report on Feb 2, and that an investigation has been opened under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire or an explosive substance.