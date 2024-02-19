Food delivery rider taken to two courts to face charges.

PETALING JAYA: A food delivery rider has been charged in two courts here with committing mischief, accused of setting fire to an auxiliary police car, and defacing the wall of an MRT station last week.

Hasif Syazani Zulkifle, 26, pleaded not guilty to both charges, Berita Harian reported.

Hasif was first charged in the sessions court before judge Syahliza Warnoh under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

He is accused of torching a white Proton Preve belonging to the Prasarana auxiliary police at the Mutiara Damansara MRT station at 1.17am on Feb 15.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine.

He was also charged before magistrate Farah Azura Saad under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief by defacing a Mutiara Damansara MRT station wall at 1.10am on the same day.

If convicted, he faces imprisonment of between one and five years, a fine, or both.

Hasif was allowed bail of RM9,500 in one surety covering both charges.

He was ordered by the courts not to interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses and is required to report to the nearest police station every month pending disposal of the cases.

Lawyer Kailash Sharma represented Hasif.

Both cases will be mentioned in the respective courts on March 21.