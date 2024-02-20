The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, had paid RM1.2 million for the ‘FF1’ licence plate last June.

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, has paid a record RM1.5 million for the “GOLD 1” vehicle registration number.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said he presented the licence plate to Sultan Ibrahim during an audience with the King at Istana Negara today.

Loke announced the special “GOLD” series of vehicle licence plates last month in conjunction with the 50th Federal Territories Day.

He said the bidding for the special number plates would help the ministry fund several initiatives such as the distribution of helmets to motorcyclists and Social Security Organisation contributions for taxi drivers.

Loke said the most revenue the government had recorded from a number plate series was about RM35 million, generated from the sale of the “FF” series number plates.

Sultan Ibrahim also holds the previous record for the most expensive Malaysian vehicle number plate when he paid RM1.2 million for “FF1” last June.

He also owns the number plate “F1”, which he won for RM836,660 in July 2016 and “V1” for which he paid RM990,000 in August 2016.

Sultan Ibrahim also paid RM748,000 for the “W1N” number plate in 2014 and RM520,000 for the “WWW1” number plate in 2012.