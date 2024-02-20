He was previously the education ministry’s deputy director-general of school operations.

PUTRAJAYA: The education ministry has announced the appointment of Azman Adnan as the new education director-general, effective today.

Previously the education ministry’s deputy director-general of school operations, Azman, 58, replaces Pkharuddin Ghazali, who retired last November.

According to the education ministry, Azman holds a bachelor’s degree in Malay studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and a master’s degree in leadership and principalship from Universiti Malaya.

The ministry said Azman has over 34 years of experience in the education sector and has served as the Segamat district education officer, Johor education deputy director and Johor education director.

At the ministry, he was the technical and vocational education and training division director, curriculum development division director and daily school management division director.