Judge Surita Budin notes the man continued to beg on the streets even after a police report was filed.

SEREMBAN: The sessions court here today acquitted a female taxi driver of a charge of exploiting a man by coercing him into being a beggar three years ago.

Judge Surita Budin made the decision after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Nurul Hidayah Nor, 32, at the end of its case.

“The accused is hereby acquitted and discharged without having to be called to enter her defence.

“In his sworn testimony, the victim said he voluntarily begged for alms in public places without any coercion from the accused or any other party. He engaged in this activity after leaving his home because his father refused to support him,” the judge said.

Surita also said the man fully utilised all the alms he collected, and that even after a police report was filed, he continued begging on the streets, demonstrating that the activity was unrelated to the accused.

On April 8, 2022, Hidayah pleaded not guilty to trafficking and exploiting the 27-year-old man under Section 27(c) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 by asking him to beg for alms in public places, when he was capable of doing other jobs.

The offence, allegedly committed in Seremban and Senawang between May and Nov 7, 2021, is punishable under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Christopher Enteri Mawan prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan.

The trial began on Jan 9 last year, with eight witnesses called to give their statements.