PETALING JAYA: A Frenchman who lost his way for over eight hours during a hike at the Penang National Park in Teluk Bahang was rescued early today.

A spokesman from the Penang fire and rescue department’s operations centre said they received an emergency call from Younes Oukali, 37, at 6.07pm yesterday, informing them that he was lost.

A search and rescue operation was subsequently mounted for the hiker.

“The victim could be contacted on his mobile phone, and this facilitated the search,” said the spokesman, according to Bernama.

He said the man was rescued at 1.22am today and sent to a hospital for examination.

Seventeen firemen from the Balik Pulau fire and rescue station were involved in the search and rescue operation.