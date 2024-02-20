The former chief secretary to the government will chair the oversight panel, which includes former senior civil servants and judges.

PETALING JAYA: Former chief secretary to the government Ismail Bakar has been appointed chairman of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Ismail will be joined by former Federal Court judge Prasad Sandosham Abraham (as deputy chairman), and five other members: former Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) director-general Yusof Ismail, former Negeri Sembilan state secretary Razali Ab Malik, former human resources secretary-general Gazali Abas, former Federal Court judge Vernon Ong and former second solicitor-general Siti Zainab Omar.

Their term of office began on Feb 1 and will run till Jan 31, 2027. Then king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah consented to their appointments on Jan 24.

Anwar thanked former chairman Sidek Hassan and his panel for their term of service, which ended on June 30, 2023.

The EAIC was established under the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 to receive complaints from the public on misconduct by enforcement officers or agencies, and formulate and establish mechanisms to detect, investigate and prevent misconduct.

The EAIC regulates 21 enforcement agencies, including the police, customs department, immigration department, road transport department, National Anti-Drug Agency and national registration department, which employ more than 210,000 people.