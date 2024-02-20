The trio were suspected of colluding to make false claims estimated at more than RM280,000 for food supplies and preparation of food.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three people – a company managing director and an operations director, and the head of a hostel – on suspicion of making false claims estimated at more than RM280,000.

According to a source, the two company directors were suspected of colluding with the hostel head to submit false claims for food supplies and preparation of food at the hostel in Johor Bahru.

“The three suspects were believed to have conspired and made the false claims from September 2020 to August 2022,” the source said.

“The suspects, in their 30s to 40s, were arrested at about 5pm yesterday when they turned up at the Johor MACC office to assist in the investigation.”

Putrajaya MACC director Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.