David E Malcomson says South Africa regards Malaysia as a key ally in advocating Palestinian rights and self-determination.

PETALING JAYA: South Africa regards Malaysia as a key ally in advocating Palestinian rights and self-determination, according to South Africa’s high commissioner to Malaysia David E Malcomson.

“Malaysia has always supported our own liberation struggle. From the time we achieved our freedom, we have known that Malaysia will always stand with us on the Palestinian issue,” he said after a roundtable discussion on South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) initiative and its implications on Tel Aviv at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies Malaysia here today.

“I know Malaysia will be consistent in this issue, I don’t have to hope,” Bernama reported.

Foreign affairs minister Mohamad Hasan is in the Hague, the Netherlands, to participate in the ICJ proceedings, which are separate from the case brought by South Africa last year.

In December 2022, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to give an advisory or non-binding opinion on Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories.

Mohamad is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s oral submission at the Peace Palace in the Hague on Feb 22 at about 5.10pm local time (12.10am on Feb 23 in Malaysia).

“Malaysia is participating in this advisory opinion procedure to assist the ICJ in the examination of the legal questions put to it by the UNGA,” he said in a statement.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas. Since then, nearly 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.