The UNHCR cardholder was detained together with his wife and infant daughter.

ALOR SETAR: A 53-year-old United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder is suspected to be the mastermind behind the supply of illegal foreign workers to areas in the north of the peninsula.

He is believed to have been active since the middle of last year, Kedah immigration director Ridzzuan Zain said.

He added that the prime suspect was arrested with 32 other Myanmar nationals during raids on two locations in Sungai Petani yesterday.

Officers also arrested the man’s wife, 55, and the couple’s 14-month-old daughter in the operation at 10.25pm.

“In the first raid in Taman Ria Jaya, a man we believe to be behind the group was arrested with five Myanmar women and a girl, who are believed to not possess valid passes or permits to stay in this country.

“Upon interrogating the man, a second raid was conducted on a place in Taman Batik where 26 foreign nationals, comprising 10 men and 16 women, were detained for not having valid passes or permits,” he told a media conference here today.

Ridzzuan said the main suspect is believed to have lived in Malaysia for the past 35 years and is fluent in Malay.

He said they did not find any elements of abuse despite the iron gates at the premises being locked from the outside and the keys held by the man.

“He did this to prevent the others from getting out and roaming around or running away. He also admitted to providing two meals a day for those inside the premises,” he said.

He said those detained have been remanded for 14 days at the Belantik immigration detention centre under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“We will also summon the owners of the premises for further investigation under Section 55E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for allowing illegal immigrants to enter or stay in their premises,” he said.