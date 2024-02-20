Ti Lian Ker responds to comparisons that DAP could become an ‘MCA 2.0’.

PETALING JAYA: A former MCA vice-president has reminded DAP that his party had spoken up on several hot-button issues in the past, following insinuations it had kept silent on contentious matters when it was in the government previously.

Ti Lian Ker said MCA had previously spoken up against the proposed amendments to enact harsher punishments for shariah offences.

He said in 2016, then MCA president Liow Tiong Lai had openly protested the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, or RUU355, which was submitted as a private members’ bill by PAS president and Marang MP Abdul Hadi Awang.

The amendments were to enact harsher punishments for shariah offences by raising the shariah courts’ maximum sentencing limits to 30 years jail, a RM100,000 fine and 100 strokes of the cane.

At the time, it was reported that PAS hoped to enact a stricter Islamic criminal code of hudud, but it was strongly opposed by the public. The amendment bill was then presented as a resolution to strengthen the shariah courts.

Liow, according to Ti, had even threatened to quit as minister.

In another instance in 1987, then president Ling Liong Sik took extended unpaid leave which he implied would be indefinite unless the prime minister resolved long-standing issues MCA had presented, Ti said.

“Indeed, there’s no danger of DAP becoming ‘MCA 2.0’ as MCA has discharged its duties in safeguarding the interests, welfare and liberties of the Chinese community despite receiving mostly Malay support under Barisan Nasional,” he said in a statement to FMT.

The former deputy unity minister was responding to DAP’s Ong Kian Ming who had, in a podcast earlier today, said there was no danger of his party turning into “MCA 2.0”.

The former Bangi MP, Malaysiakini reported, explained that the “MCA 2.0” label was used by some when comparing DAP with the Chinese-based party when it came to speaking up on issues before and after it joined the government.

“I don’t think DAP is in any danger of turning into a full-fledged ‘MCA 2.0’ anytime soon,” Ong was quoted as saying.

Ti went on to state that when MCA spoke out against RUU355, the party only had seven MPs.

“Now that RUU355 is expected to be tabled in Parliament this year, it will be interesting to see whether DAP, with its 40 MPs, can take a similar stance as MCA in 2016.”

Two days ago, religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the proposed amendments were expected to be tabled in Parliament this year after engagement sessions with the stakeholders were completed.