Geramm says ensuring media freedom is crucial for maintaining democracy and fostering an informed society.

PETALING JAYA: Any code of ethics for journalists in Malaysia, like the one launched by communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, should be regulated by the media industry, not the government, rights group Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) said.

“Ensuring media freedom is crucial for maintaining democracy and fostering an informed society.

“When the media is free from government interference, it serves as a watchdog, exposing those in power and providing citizens with diverse viewpoints,” Geramm said in a statement today.

The group warned that when governments intervene – whether through censorship, financial control or other means – it undermines this vital role, leading to biased coverage, suppression of dissenting opinions and erosion of trust.

“Safeguarding media independence is essential for preserving freedom of expression, promoting transparency and upholding a healthy democracy.

“A code of ethics for journalists, especially when it determines who receives media credentials and thus access, should not be dictated by the government.

“This represents a form of state control. The code should be developed and overseen by the media,” Geramm said.

The group said self-regulation ensures that journalism remains free, responsible and fully serves the public without any interference from the authorities — using the media freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders as an example.

Geramm said this index highlighted a positive correlation between media freedom and the strength of democracy, and the freedoms experienced by the people.

“In contrast, countries with strict media controls often fare poorly in such assessments and are under international pressure due to human rights violations.

“As such, why not expedite the formation of an independent Malaysia Media Council first — not push out something by a fully government-controlled agency such as the information department?” Geramm said.

“Has the Malaysian Media Council been formed through an act of Parliament? We, as part of the pro tem Malaysia Media Council, are still waiting for it to be formalised.”

Geramm also cast doubts on how the appeal mechanism would work in the event a journalist was refused a media pass. This, it said, was not fully explained.