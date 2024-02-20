Shafee Abdullah says it’s wrong to think that the document on the decision to reduce the former prime minister’s sentence was confidential.

KUALA LUMPUR: The documents related to the Federal Territories Pardons Board’s decision to reduce Najib Razak’s prison sentence and fine were not confidential, the former prime minister’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah said.

He also said he only showed court reporters the letter carrying the seal of the previous King on Feb 7 as he did not get Najib’s permission to disclose the contents of the documents.

“It’s not because it (the document) is confidential. It is a public document,” Shafee said during a forum titled “Justice and Mercy: A Forum on Reforms to the Pardons Board in Malaysia” earlier today.

Shafee said it was wrong to think that the said document was confidential.

On Feb 2, the Pardons Board halved Najib’s sentence from a 12-year prison term to six years for misappropriating SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The board also reduced his initial fine of RM210 million to RM50 million

