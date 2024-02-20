The 22-year-old was reported missing at 12.30pm on Sunday.

KUANTAN: Search and rescue operations remain ongoing for a public university student who was reported missing during an outing to the Lata Hammer waterfall in Bentong.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said Hafiz Khairul Azmi, 22, was reported missing at 12.30pm on Sunday.

“The victim was said to have gone to the waterfall with seven friends. He was reported missing after an incident where two women almost drowned.

“The two women, however, were rescued by members of the public,” he said in a statement today.