The road transport department says the drivers were required to take a urine test before embarking on their designated journeys.

KUANTAN: The road transport department (JPJ) has detected 14 bus drivers under the influence of prohibited substances during a nationwide special operation on public service vehicles.

The operation began on Feb 1, JPJ senior director of enforcement Lokman Jamaan said.

He said the drivers were found using prohibited substances based on inspections carried out at bus terminals before they left for their designated journeys, Bernama reported.

“All those involved are believed to be using drugs like syabu (crystal meth) and ganja (THC).

“We believe they took the drugs as stimulants to energise and stay alert while driving long distances.

“The downside of using such drugs are the side effects that endanger the lives of passengers,” he said at a press conference after the 2024 Chinese New Year special operation in Gambang here today.

Lokman said JPJ would also notify the bus companies involved and the reports would be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency for action to be taken under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

JPJ said it suspended the licences of all the drivers involved under Section 36 of the JPJ Act after further confirmation was obtained from the national anti-drugs agency.

“When the urine test is positive, we tell the bus company to change the driver involved to continue the journey for the safety of the passengers,” he said.

Lokman said 21,705 public transport vehicles had been inspected as of today, with 32 of them confiscated.

A total of 1,181 summonses were issued for various road offences. They included technical offences such as faulty brakes (266 summonses) and 91 summonses for driving without a valid licence.

“The operation will continue until Feb 29 to ensure compliance with road safety rules and laws. Inspections of public transport vehicles will continue,” Lokman said.