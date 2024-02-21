The waste materials are believed to have been brought into the country from the US and China using false declarations.

SEREMBAN: The authorities seized 200 tonnes of electronic waste from a clandestine factory in Jalan Kuala Sawah, Kg Puchong, near here, in an integrated operation today.

State entrepreneurship, human resources, climate change, cooperatives and consumerism committee chairman S Veerapan said officials raided the electronic waste-processing factory at 10am.

He said the illegal factory was started by Chinese nationals in 2020 but it closed for a while, before resuming in 2023.

“The factory workers are mostly Myanmar nationals and the factory was rented at RM38,000 a month.

“The waste materials are believed to have been brought into the country from the US and China through Port Klang using false declarations,” Veerapan told reporters here.

More than 60 workers in the factory fled on seeing the raiding party, but five Myanmar nationals and two Bangladeshis were apprehended, he said.

Veerapan said the factory’s waste disposal processes were detrimental to the environment and health of the people in Sungai Linggi, staying just 100m away.

According to Veerapan, 71 people from various agencies – including the state department of environment, the police, the inland revenue board, the immigration department, the labour department, the state wildlife and national parks department and Seremban city council – were involved in the operation.

He said the raid also uncovered the filthy living conditions the migrant workers were subjected to within the factory premises.

A check by Bernama showed that the living quarters were poorly ventilated, and were littered with dirty clothing and kitchen utensils.

Additionally, three protected softshell turtles were found in a container and handed over to the state wildlife and national parks department.